Hyundai donates school supplies, uniforms to Selma City Schools

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $5,000 in school supplies and uniforms for students at Selma City Schools.

HMMA has held back-to-school drives for 18 years, but this is their first time benefitting Selma’s public schools.

Over the last two months, money was allocated to team members who used it to purchase items from a list of needed school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. About $2,500 went toward supplies while the other $2,500 went toward uniforms.

On Friday, the supplies were given to representatives for the school system, who will give them out to students in need.

HMMA also gave an additional $5,000 monetary donation for the school system’s end-of-year reward program.

