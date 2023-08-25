Advertise
Man arrested in Autauga County on child sex crime charges

Bruce Abbott
Bruce Abbott(Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama man has been arrested and charged in Autuaga County after being indicted by a grand jury on child sex crimes.

Bruce Wayne Abbott, 53, of Cullman, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at the Autauga County Jail and is being held without bond.

Details on the alleged crime are limited, but the indictment charges Abbott with two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy and states that the victim is under the age of 12.

Abbott is set to be arraigned in court on Aug. 31.

