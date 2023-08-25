Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of the man found dead in Mobile Bay is sharing of his life and legacy.

Dustin Williams, 40, was a father, husband, and loving brother. Family said he grew up in Theodore and served five years in the Army.

The last time family saw Dustin was Friday.

Wednesday morning, Mobile Police contacted them about Dustin possibly being found in the bay. Thursday, his identify was confirmed after DNA testing.

“He was a really great guy,” said Roger Alexander, Williams’s brother. “Everybody loved him. Really funny, devoted husband, and loving father. It’s tragic.”

His family said Williams often swam in Mobile Bay.

Sunday night, his family said he took a dip in the waters at the end of Hammock Road, where his vehicle and clothes were found. Investigators told the family a boater passed Williams, and Williams told them he was okay—not in any trouble.

The next day, a passenger on a barge saw something floating in the water.

“I thought it was a barrel, but my friend actually said it was a body, then we saw it and turned around and called 911 right away,” said Torie Cornett.

Roughly an hour later, investigators found his body just east of dog river.

“He wasn’t reported missing,” said Alexander. “No one knew. It happened so fast. It’s really taken a toll. It was a hard loss for us.”

Family said foul play is not suspected.

To donate to their GoFundMe for funeral expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
The Montgomery Police Department is trying to find out who killed Joseph Turner.
Montgomery police searching for person who killed man found in vehicle fire

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
Alabama’s red snapper season closes Sept. 4
There is a high chance of development in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.
Tropics are busy, including in the Gulf of Mexico
Kickin' it with the Coaches: Montgomery Catholic High School
High school football season kicks off this weekend