Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of the man found dead in Mobile Bay is sharing of his life and legacy.

Dustin Williams, 40, was a father, husband, and loving brother. Family said he grew up in Theodore and served five years in the Army.

The last time family saw Dustin was Friday.

Wednesday morning, Mobile Police contacted them about Dustin possibly being found in the bay. Thursday, his identify was confirmed after DNA testing.

“He was a really great guy,” said Roger Alexander, Williams’s brother. “Everybody loved him. Really funny, devoted husband, and loving father. It’s tragic.”

His family said Williams often swam in Mobile Bay.

Sunday night, his family said he took a dip in the waters at the end of Hammock Road, where his vehicle and clothes were found. Investigators told the family a boater passed Williams, and Williams told them he was okay—not in any trouble.

The next day, a passenger on a barge saw something floating in the water.

“I thought it was a barrel, but my friend actually said it was a body, then we saw it and turned around and called 911 right away,” said Torie Cornett.

Roughly an hour later, investigators found his body just east of dog river.

“He wasn’t reported missing,” said Alexander. “No one knew. It happened so fast. It’s really taken a toll. It was a hard loss for us.”

Family said foul play is not suspected.

To donate to their GoFundMe for funeral expenses, click here.

