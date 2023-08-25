Advertise
Mental health worker accused of bringing drugs into Alabama prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections says mental health worker Jasmonique Ware brought these...
The Alabama Department of Corrections says mental health worker Jasmonique Ware brought these bags of drugs into Donaldson Correctional Facility.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections arrested a mental health worker at Donaldson Correctional Facility this week.

Correctional officers say they searched Jasmonique Ware Thursday and found two packages and a plastic bag with an unknown substance under the food in her bag. ADOC says those packages contained five clear bags of marijuana and two clear bags of suspected methamphetamine.

Ware was then charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana and promoting prison contraband. She was taken to the Jefferson County jail.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

According to ASOC, Ware works for YesCare, the state prison system’s health care services provider.

