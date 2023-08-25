Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Report: Former Montgomery player turned Dallas Cowboy arrested
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
The Montgomery Police Department is trying to find out who killed Joseph Turner.
Montgomery police searching for person who killed man found in vehicle fire

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week