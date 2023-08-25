Advertise
Selma water board asking customers to restrict water use

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to excessive heat and drought conditions, Selma’s Water Works and Sewer Board is asking residents to limit some water use.

According to a press release, all outdoor lawns and gardens are only allowed to be watered on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the restriction is lifted.

This regulation has been put into effect to make sure all water customers continue to have access to drinkable water throughout the drought conditions. This also gives the city time to refill water reserves to account for water main breaks and usage by firefighters.

The board also warns in their press release that failure to follow these new guidelines could have consequences:

  • First offence - written notice
  • Second offence - written notice and water bill penalty
  • Third offence - installation of flow restriction device

The Water Works and Sewer Board asks that Selma residents cooperate with the restriction for the “safety of all customers.”

The restriction is part of the board’s water conservation plan. See the official press release for full details.

