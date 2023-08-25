Sew Charming named ‘Best Quilt Shop in Alabama’

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Penny Smith has a love for quilting. She’s been doing it for years.

“I like making memory items, like taking shirts from someone’s closet and then turning it into a memory,” said Penny Smith with Sew Charming in Clanton.

Sew Charming in Clanton got some national recognition when it was named "Best Quilting Shop in Alabama". (WSFA)

Soon, it went from a hobby at home to a business.

“My kids liked embroidery. So, we bought an embroidery machine. Their friends wanted stuff. Then their friends wanted stuff. So we had to open a shop.”

Her only co-worker is her daughter Emily. She specializes in embroidery.

“I like taking this blank item and putting something on it,” said Emily Hand with Sew Charming. “Now it’s yours. Nobody else has something like it.”

This mother-daughter duo makes quite a team.

“Most people are like, you work with your mom, so when you get home, you get a little break,” said Hand. “I’m like, ‘no, we call each other on the way home. Did you remember this or that.’”

Recently, nationally known sewing company ByAnnie.com hosted a contest to see who makes the best quilts in every state.

“There’s 42 plus quilt shops in the state,” said Smith. “I don’t ever win anything. So, I didn’t really think anything about it.”

Two weeks after the contest ended, a customer shared some news.

“She comes in and says congratulations,” said Smith. “We said, on what? She said you won the contest. We said which contest?”

It turns out that when they tagged the winners, there was an error, so Sew Charming never knew.

“It means more than I could even explain,” said Smith.

“It gives you a warm feeling inside,” said Hand. “It makes you feel real good.”

Just a mom and daughter, connected at the seam, voted best quilting shop in the state. The Sew Charming Quilt Shop is located at 601 7th St South in Clanton, AL. If you can’t make the drive, you can learn how to quilt on their YouTube page.

