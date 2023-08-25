Tropics are busy, including in the Gulf of Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Within the last week there have been multiple named storms out in the Atlantic Basin. Fortunately, all four have been weak and short-lived with mostly minor impacts to land.

Tropical Storm Franklin, which impacted Hispaniola as mostly a rainmaker, is one of two storms this week to impact land. Franklin is now set to strengthen into at least a category 2 hurricane while remaining well east of the U.S. East Coast.

Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay away from the U.S. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Storm Harold moved inland in South Texas earlier this week, bringing a heavy rain and flood risk along with it. Harold was a low-end tropical storm with wind gusts staying below 50 mph.

The other two storms to form this week -- Emily and Gert -- remained over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Neither become very strong, and both were short-lived.

The busy week now gives the Atlantic Basin a total of eight named storms so far in 2023. That definitely qualifies for a very active start to hurricane season.

There have been 8 named storms so far in the Atlantic Basin in 2023. (WSFA 12 News)

Next up on the list for named storms this year is Idalia, followed by Jose, Katia, Lee, and Margot. Let’s hope we don’t get too far into the alphabet!

Idalia will likely come soon, and it will be pretty close to Alabama. There’s an area of low pressure in the far western Caribbean Sea that is forecast to move northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week.

That low will likely strengthen and become a tropical depression. In all likelihood it will become a tropical storm, receiving the name Idalia. Most forecast model guidance takes this eventual tropical system into Florida during the early or middle portion of next week.

Its eventual strength is unknown at this juncture. It could range from a tropical depression to a low-end hurricane depending on how things come together.

Most models send next week's tropical system into Northwest Florida. (WSFA 12 News)

As we know, things can and oftentimes do change. This one looks pretty straightforward though -- at least in terms of where it’s going -- given the setup that will be in place next week.

As the system tries lifting north, there will be a cold front pushing south across the Deep South. This front will disallow the storm to move due north, meaning it has nowhere to go but into Florida. The exact location is obviously up in the air as of now.

Any impacts to Alabama will be little to none as I see it now. Of course keep checking back because weather is fluid and ever-changing, so nothing is set in stone at this point.

Two systems out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean are being watched for potential tropical development. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two other areas out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean being monitored for tropical development as well. One is actually the remnants of once Tropical Storm Emily.

That system only has a 20% chance of redeveloping into a tropical or subtropical system. That system has seen its chances of redevelopment fade over the last day or so.

The other system has a medium 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or more. Should that one eventually get a name, it would get the name Jose in all likelihood as it remains out over the open waters of the Atlantic!

