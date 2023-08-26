15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the deadly shooting of a juvenile Friday night.

According to MPD, units responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way around 10 p.m. in reference to a subject shot.

At the scene, police and fire medics located a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

