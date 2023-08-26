Advertise
3 indicted in 2 separate Macon County homicide cases

Darian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are charged with capital murder in the death of Jessica...
Darian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are charged with capital murder in the death of Jessica Bean and her unborn son.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury in Macon County returned indictments Friday in two separate homicide cases from earlier this year.

According to the office of Macon County District Attorney Mike Segrest, the grand jury indicted Authur James Tinger, 54, of Jackson’s Gap, for the murder of 34-year-old Sandrea Elaine Taylor.

Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.

In March, Taylor’s family contacted police in Jackson’s Gap because they had not heard from her in over a week. She was living with Tigner at the time of Taylor’s disappearance in late February.

On March 27, a passerby discovered human remains in rural Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigated, and determined through an autopsy that the remains belonged to Taylor and the cause of her death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

In addition to that case, the district attorney’s office also announced that the grand jury returned indictments that included two counts of capital murder against Darian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol, who were arrested and charged earlier this year for the death of 39-year-old Jessica Bean and her unborn child.

A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a...
A Tallassee man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a pregnant woman.

Bean had previously been reported missing from Montgomery. Her remains were discovered in rural Macon County on Feb. 9.

According to court documents, Kennebrew stabbed Bean and Driscol shot her.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also confirmed Bean’s body had been burned.

