Alabama medical cannabis license scores revealed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting a closer look at how the medical cannabis commission scored business license applications. The Medical Cannabis Commission says the scores have been on their website since Aug. 11 the day after they awarded licenses, but they didn’t notify anyone when they were published.

Six documents show where companies ranked when applying for a medical cannabis business license. The combined scores from evaluators and the commission...made up what’s called a weighted score. That is what the commission used to rank the 90 companies that applied. The commission also considered the days to start cultivation along with the number and location of dispensaries.

“I don’t believe anybody was trying to hide this from them,” said Chey Garrigan the executive director for the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association.

But when the numbers were revealed some of the highest-ranking companies did not receive a license.

The company Verano earned a business license in June, when the commission redid the licensing process in August Verano was left empty-handed.

The CEO, George Archos, sent a letter to GKI asking for judicial intervention. Part of the letter reads, ”We hope this process can be quickly resolved so we can begin to demonstrate to state officials and the public why our company was twice scored as the top-rated applicant in Alabama.”

“We made clear that we had serious concerns about the process,” said Will Somerville, the lawyer representing Alabama Always.

Somerville calls the scoring process vague and confusing. For instance, a column listed on the summary report included pass/ fail items. Some received notations while some companies didn’t.

The commission says, “These notations do not indicate that an applicant “failed” with respect to a particular item but that a pass/fail determination must be made with respect to the noted items.”

“The way it was scored, didn’t really reflect the requirements of the statute,” said Somerville.

Garrigan says making the scores public provides some transparency on the process.

“The license went to the applicant; it didn’t go to an area. And if that applicant did not choose that area, then that’s the reason why they didn’t end up,” said Garrigan.

Late this afternoon Somerville with Alabama Always amended their original lawsuit and are now asking for the judge to make the commission redo their rules and regulations essentially this would put the commission back at square one.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission was not available for an interview to provide more context.

Instead, they referred us to application guides for each license category on their website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.