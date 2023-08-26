Baristas and Barristers adds to downtown Montgomery business landscape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attorney and Montgomery native is putting a twist on the concept of coffee and conversations.

Baristas and Barristers recently opened downtown.

Baristas and Barristers serves up a variety of coffees, teas, lattes, espresso shots, and cocktails.

“We’re licensed to sell liquors, beer, wine, and even cigars or tobacco products,” said Owner Monica Whiting.

Whiting says the mission is to create a space where connections are made and community happens.

“We may not have coffee drinkers, but we may have cocktail drinkers. And so we wanted to create an environment where everybody felt welcomed and invited,” said Whiting.

The coffee bar is located inside Whiting’s Law Office at 547 S. Lawrence Street. After years of living in Birmingham, the Montgomery native made the move back and decided downtown was the right fit.

“This was not the Montgomery of old and I just wanted to be in the center of it. I wanted to be a part of the action and part of the growth,” said Whiting.

“If we can get people to reinvest back into the same community they grew up then those are ingredients for success and sustainability,” said Jonathan Avant.

Jonathan Avant president of the Downtown Business Association says that Baristas and Barristers is an example of the growth and development happening downtown.

“I think a lot of small businesses are now benefiting from not only some of the opportunity we have in spaces downtown but also just the opportunity of a lot more foot traffic,” said Avant.

“It’s just been amazing, the support that we’ve gotten because it’s something different,” said Whiting.

Whiting says she wants other small businesses to thrive and that is why she has already started partnering in the area.

Baristas and Barristers is open Monday 7am-2pm & Tuesday-Friday 7am-2pm; 5pm-10pm.

