Biscuits blank M-Braves, 9-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (63-55) reached nine runs for the second-straight game and held the Mississippi Braves (51-65) scoreless during a 9-0 victory on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery found success against Luis De Avila (6-9) with six runs scored over the first two innings. Tristan Peters scored the only run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Dru Baker to make the score 1-0.

With two outs during the bottom of the second, De Avila allowed the next six batters to reach base, including a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch for Baker, an RBI-single for Junior Caminero, and a two-run single from Tanner Murray.

Caminero extended the lead to 8-0 in the fourth with a two-run home run over the left field wall. The third baseman has reached base for 30 consecutive games, which is the second-longest streak in the Southern League and the fifth-longest in Biscuits history.

Evan Edwards followed with a triple to center field during the fifth, bringing in Kenny Piper to make the score 9-0.

The Biscuits pitching staff shut down Mississippi with only three hits allowed and 12 strikeouts during the entire game. Jeff Belge (5-1) earned the win while De Avila took the loss as the Butter and Blue notched their second-straight victory.

Dru Baker failed to record a hit and extend his hit-streak to 10 games, leaving Peters and Mason Auer as the only Biscuits to have a streak of 10 games or longer.

The Biscuits and Braves enter the penultimate matchup of the series on Saturday, August 26 with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. It will be Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks along with a pitching matchup of Patrick Wicklander (3-2) against Domingo Robles (7-7) for Mississippi.

The series will conclude with a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

