Charles Henderson, St. James among Week 1′s highlighted Fever plays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 32nd season of the Friday Night Football Fever was hot! With so many big plays and big scores, here are some of the headlines.

The Fever game of the week featured Pike County and Charles Henderson. The last time these two played a contested game was in 1999. Since then, it’s just been jamborees.

Parker Adams had a 30-yard pass to Troy commit Jywon Boyd, who fought off five Bulldogs to get the score. Trojans won the game 48-7.

Watch week 1 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

There was a battle of two new head coaches in Montgomery as the defending 3A state champs in the St. James Trojans hosted the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Both teams scored in the first quarter, but the Trojans took at 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter and never looked back.

St. James won big 49-13.

The battle of Crenshaw County between Luverne and Brantley was entertaining.

Brantley trailed 15-0 after the first quarter but scored in the second quarter. Jon Kilcrease to Daylan Davis for six points got the Bulldogs on the board. But Luverne struck back. New head coach Ed Rigby brought the wishbone offense and Tavion Rainey took it to the house. Brantley won the last two matchups, but Luverne snapped the streak and won 28-14.

Another new head coach was up in Alexander City as Smitty Grider led the Benjamin Russell Wildcats. The team hosted Wetumpka, but the Wildcats were playing for teammate Kade Senn, who recently died in a car accident.

The Wildcats dominated the Indians in week 0 winning 40-19. That broke a six-game losing streak to Wetumpka.

The Prattville Christian Academy Panthers had a big night against Billingsley. The Panthers held Billingsley to just one touchdown. In the first quarter, Liam Taylor scored a touchdown, and Matthew Post also had a touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead early.

Down at McGill Toolen, the Montgomery Catholic Knights faced the 6A Yellow Jackets. The Knights scored 21 points in this game, and all three touchdowns came from senior quarterback Caleb McCreary.

In AISA play, Edgewood Academy visited Autauga Academy. The Generals made a statement with 33-7 win.

