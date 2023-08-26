Advertise
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to the 900 block of W. South Boulevard around 1 a.m. On the scene, firefighters found heavy flames visible at a two-story vacant hotel complex.

Crews declared the fire a second-alarm due to the large volume of fire present. Fire on the roof was extinguished with aerial ladder streams and large hand lines were placed on corners of the building.

The fire progressed to a three-alarm fire and more units were called.

In a Facebook post, MFR says firefighters rescued two individuals from the second floor of the structure. There were no reports of injuries to those individuals or firefighters.

MFR said units are still operating on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

