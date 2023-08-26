Advertise
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night

Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug. 25, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

A Montgomery police spokeswoman said officer responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. She said the adult male victim was pronounced dead.

Maj. Saba Coleman said it is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

