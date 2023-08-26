Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - It was a special reunion for a Seattle man whose cat went missing nearly a decade ago.

Johnny Goodman said he is happy to see his cat, Pierre, whom he thought he would never see again after eight years.

Pierre went missing in 2015 while staying with a family friend.

After months of looking, Goodman said he kind of lost hope. That is until last week.

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Pierre was found and taken to the Tacoma Humane Society, where he was scanned for a microchip and was able to be reunited with Goodman.

According to the Tacoma Humane Society, Pierre was in bad shape and had been living on the streets.

Goodman said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with his cat and making sure he is happy.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the...
Mother facing capital murder charge after throwing newborn in dumpster
The Montgomery Police Department is trying to find out who killed Joseph Turner.
Montgomery police searching for person who killed man found in vehicle fire
Bruce Abbott
Man arrested in Autauga County on child sex crime charges

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this week
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries