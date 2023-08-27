Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two minors are being treated following a Saturday shooting in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Elkdale Street and Fifth Avenue in regards to multiple gunshot victims around 2 p.m. On scene, officers found an unresponsive 19-year-old who had been shot.

The man, who has yet to be identified by name, was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

While at the hospital, police also found two boys, ages 6 and 16, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

A possible motive or suspect/s was not immediately clear.

Selma police are asking anyone with information to call police immediately.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the...
Mother facing capital murder charge after throwing newborn in dumpster
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Days: Hottest temperatures of 2023 this weekend
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel