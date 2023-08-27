Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two minors are being treated following a Saturday shooting in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Elkdale Street and Fifth Avenue in regards to multiple gunshot victims around 2 p.m. On scene, officers found an unresponsive 19-year-old who had been shot.

The man, who has yet to be identified by name, was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

While at the hospital, police also found two boys, ages 6 and 16, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

A possible motive or suspect/s was not immediately clear.

Selma police are asking anyone with information to call police immediately.

