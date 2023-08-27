Biscuits complete rally against M-Braves, 3-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After falling behind early, the Biscuits (62-55) used a two-run sixth inning to set up a go-ahead RBI-knock in the eighth that took down the Mississippi Braves (51-66) by a score of 3-2 on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mississippi struck in the second inning with a solo-home run to center field from Drew Campbell and followed it up with another solo-shot from Landon Stephens in the next inning. Despite surrendering the dingers, Patrick Wicklander would not allow another run and finished the day with eight hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over six innings pitched.

On the other side, Domingo Robles cruised through the first five innings of play with only three hits and one walk allowed compared to six strikeouts. Tanner Murray changed that in the sixth with a double that brought in Tristan Peters and Dru Baker to tie the game at 2-2.

Trey Riley (2-2) entered the game for the Braves in the eighth inning and put two outs on the board, but back-to-back walks put the Biscuits in position to take the lead. Kenny Piper capitalized on the opportunity by firing a grounder to center field and bringing Murray in to make the score 3-2 going into the final inning.

Chris Gau replaced Victor Muñoz (8-7) before the ninth and retired the side in order to finish off a 3-2 comeback victory. Muñoz earned the win and Gau secured the save while Riley took the loss.

Mississippi did outhit Montgomery 9-6, but both teams finished with nine strikeouts. The win keeps the Butter and Blue at first place in the South Division, but the playoff race remains tight with 19 games left in the season.

The Biscuits and Braves will close the series on Sunday, August 27 with first pitch set for 3:33 PM CT. It will be Bark in the Park along with a Lil’ Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health and features a pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (3-4) against Alan Rangel (2-14) for Mississippi.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.