First Alert: Tracking lower temperatures & increased rain/storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a multiple day stretch of intense heat and humidity, temperatures will finally start trending down as we push through this week. To go along with the cool down are an increase in rain and storm chances through early this week.

Scattered showers and storms have formed Sunday afternoon all thanks to the high heat and humidity in place. A few storms will linger through this evening, diminishing tonight. Lows tonight remain warm, in the upper 70s under a mainly to partly cloudy sky.

Rain and storm coverage is forecast to increase Monday as a boundary stalls across the region. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 90s with the humid factor remaining noticeable. Any shower or storm we see Monday could be strong, with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning being the primary threats. A shower or two could linger into Monday evening with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will again feature scattered rain and storms. Highs will only warm into the lower 90s due to the increased cloud coverage and rain/storms expected. Lows will hover in the lower 70s under a cloudy sky, with a few showers and storms possible overnight.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs will warm into the 80s and 90s with a bit of a breeze possible. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast during the day with a few storms lingering into the night. Lows will hover near 70 degrees.

We are tracking what is now Tropical Storm Idalia very closely through midweek. The projected path of this storm has it moving into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening into at least a Category 2 hurricane, before making landfall along the Florida coast.

The ‘cone of uncertainty’ is wide, stretching from near Destin all the way to the Tampa Bay area, as there are still some questions on where it will exactly make landfall. Depending on the track, Idalia looks to bring high surf and rip currents along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

The projected Hurricane could also be close enough to our area to bring rain and wind, Tuesday going into Wednesday, something we will watch and track closely and adjust the First Alert forecast with the latest information as needed.

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances become more limited in nature. Highs will remain in the lower 90s to end the week under partly to mostly sunny sky. Lows will also remain cooler, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The upcoming weekend is looking a tad bit warmer. Highs will trend back into the middle to lower 90s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 70s. Rain chances, as of this writing, look to remain very limited in nature next weekend.

