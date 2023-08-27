Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to WAVE.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

WAVE News spoke to the mother of the victim, who identified him as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.

The mother said Bethel is a father and has a 10-year-old daughter.

Terrance Bethel, 37
Terrance Bethel, 37(Family Picture)

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition. The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date

Latest News

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
2 people rescued following raging structure fire in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have identified a man who was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night identified
One person is dead and two minors are being treated following a Saturday shooting in Selma,...
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona