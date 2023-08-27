Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UNA falls to Mercer in tight opening weekend contest

Lions’ safety Edwin White Schultz broke the FCS Kickoff record for tackles.
TJ Smith stiff arms Bears defender resulting in touchdown.
TJ Smith stiff arms Bears defender resulting in touchdown.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama football team fell 17-7 in an opening weekend FCS battle Saturday against No. 20 Mercer.

Despite an offensively quiet game, the Lions’ defense showed promise holding one of the country’s best offenses to just two touchdowns. UNA safety Edwin White Schultz led the way defensively, breaking an FCS Kickoff game record. White Schultz tallied nine solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a key forced fumble.

The Bears scored on the opening drive, but UNA answered later in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by TJ Smith. Mercer pulled ahead by a field goal heading into halftime.

Out of the locker room, the Lions came out hungry, but that momentum would be shot down following a weather delay lasting over an hour. When play resumed, UNA had an opportunity to tie the game but a blocked field goal attempt kept them trailing by three.

In the final frame, Mercer scored its second touchdown of the afternoon and UNA would run out of time the final drive.

The Lions will look for their first win of the season next Saturday, playing host to Chattanooga for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
File image
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking lower temperatures & increased rain/storm chances

Latest News

Windham Rotunda dead ay 36
Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
The artificial turf renovation is complete at Cramton Bowl just in time for the football season.
Cramton Bowl to host ninth annual FCS Kickoff
9th annual FCS Kickoff game: Mercer vs. North Alabama
9th annual FCS Kickoff game happening this weekend