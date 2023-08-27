VA, Heart of Alabama Food Bank open food pantry to address veteran hunger

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank have teamed up to provide food to veterans in need across Alabama.

The VA and HAFB announced the grand opening of the Dr. Joseph Henry Ward Veterans Food Pantry. The pantry is located at 2400 Hospital Road, Building 68, in Tuskegee, which is the Central Alabama VA Medical Center.

It is the state’s first food bank-supported veteran pantry.

According to HAFB, as many as 24% of active-duty service members were food insecure over the past year. As many as 1.2 million veterans qualify for food assistance.

The pantry will be open Monday through Friday. Assistance will be available to those with proper identification as a veteran, caregiver, military, or reservist.

For more information about the pantry, call (334) 727-0550 ext. 53148 or click here.

To get involved in the fight against hunger with the Heart of Alabama Food Bank, click here.

