Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

VA, Heart of Alabama Food Bank open food pantry to address veteran hunger

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank have teamed up to provide...
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank have teamed up to provide food to veterans in need across Alabama.((WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank have teamed up to provide food to veterans in need across Alabama.

The VA and HAFB announced the grand opening of the Dr. Joseph Henry Ward Veterans Food Pantry. The pantry is located at 2400 Hospital Road, Building 68, in Tuskegee, which is the Central Alabama VA Medical Center.

It is the state’s first food bank-supported veteran pantry.

According to HAFB, as many as 24% of active-duty service members were food insecure over the past year. As many as 1.2 million veterans qualify for food assistance.

The pantry will be open Monday through Friday. Assistance will be available to those with proper identification as a veteran, caregiver, military, or reservist.

For more information about the pantry, call (334) 727-0550 ext. 53148 or click here.

To get involved in the fight against hunger with the Heart of Alabama Food Bank, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive on Aug....
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Lanier and Percy Julian will not play at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Friday night as originally...
Lanier vs. Percy Julian game changes venue, date

Latest News

Protesters gathered outside Kilby Correctional Facility on Saturday to protest what they...
Protesters gather outside Kilby Correctional Facility
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
2 people rescued following raging structure fire in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
One person is dead and two minors are being treated following a Saturday shooting in Selma,...
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting
Montgomery police have identified a man who was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Friday night identified