Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.

According to ALEA, the crash happened Sunday around 2:51 a.m. Rodriquez M. Edwards, 33, was fatally injured when the Toyota Avalon he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire.

The crash happened on Alabama River Parkway, about two miles north of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

