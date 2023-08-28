Advertise
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning

On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Bell Road in reference to a subject shot. Contact was made with an adult female victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two people of interest were taken into custody where investigators are determining their involvement in the incident.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after a woman was shot Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Bell Road around 8:05 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Maj. Saba Coleman. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Coleman said two people of interest were taken into custody while investigators work to determine their involvement in the shooting.

A motive has not yet been determined.

