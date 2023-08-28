2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after a woman was shot Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Bell Road around 8:05 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Maj. Saba Coleman. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Coleman said two people of interest were taken into custody while investigators work to determine their involvement in the shooting.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.