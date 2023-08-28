Battle over Alabama medical cannabis licenses playing out in court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some businesses that are suing the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission were back in court Monday, hoping to get another chance to plead their case to get cannisis licenses.

The commision has awarded licenses two times, but lawsuits have kept those previous awards from moving forward. Now, the process of awarding licenses could happen a third time, pushing the date back for those hoping to get medical relief from the drug.

The commission has been under fire since it revoked its business license after an error in scoring applications. Licenses were re-awarded, and companies that didn’t get one allege the commission violated Alabama’s Open Meetings Act.

The judge did not hear arguments about the Open Meetings Act allegations. That hearing was pushed to next week. Instead, he asked both sides to come to an agreement. They didn’t, but there was a solution presented by the state when lawyers for the cannabis commission offered to redo application grading and award licenses a third time, promising more transparency.

“I was pleased to hear the commission say that it wants to look at sort of the larger issues of what’s going on,” said Will Somerville, an attorney for Alabama Always, which applied but was not awarded an integrated facility license.

“I don’t know really what you’re expecting to get, except really to derail into to repeal the entire program,” said Chey Garrigan, executive director for the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association.

Garrigan has consulted companies that were awarded a license and says they should be able to move ahead with business.

“Let the cultivators go ahead and cultivate, let the processors go ahead and do what they do. We’ve got plenty of dispensaries that we know are up and operational,” she said.

Many of the companies involved the lawsuit are integrated facilities. From cultivation to dispensary, those companies have a role in the entire cannabis process.

Alabama Always is one of those companies that is up for an application redo.

“Wirth a process that observes the Open Meetings Act, that observes the due process requirements and the Administrative Procedure Act, we will get to a logical, rational decision on who gets these licenses,” Somerville said. “And I think it’s going to be a decision that everybody will be happy with down the road or nobody can really complain about.”

Both parties are concerned about the delay to the medical cannabis timeline, but for different reasons. Garrigan said medical patients in pain want to know when they can get a card or see a doctor about medical cannabis. Somerville said choosing the most qualified applicants will help move the process along more quickly.

The medical cannabis commission will meet Thursday as scheduled. They will then vote on a pause to stop issuing business licenses. This is on top of the one in place by the judge.

This case will be back in court next Wednesday, where both parties hope to agree on the best way to move forward with the licensing process.

