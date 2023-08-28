EMA: Around Macon County 1,500 residents, jail without water

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials confirm around 1,500 residents, plus the county jail, are currently without running water.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Frank Lee, said a well was struck by lightning. He said this has left residents, the jail and several commercial properties without water.

When confirming the jail situation, Sheriff Andre Brunson said they are currently using gallon and bottled water for the inmates.

Brunson said they do not know how long it will take to get the situation resolved. He said they have requested mutual aid from the state to provide water in the meantime.

The sheriff said some of the inmates may also need to be temporarily relocated.

Lee called the situation a “crisis,” saying he hopes the Macon County Commission will call an emergency meeting to provide relief.

