Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Requests to ban books at libraries hit 21-year high, report says

Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles...
Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles since 2016. Other challenged books include those about the experiences of people of color.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more people across the United States want books removed from library shelves, according to data from the American Library Association.

The ALA says requests to ban books at public schools and libraries hit a 21-year record last year. The group says it fielded more than 1,000 requests to censor library books in 2022, a 70% increase over the 619 requests in 2021.

The association’s director says in the past, an individual parent may have brought up an objection about a book, but now, they are seeing organized advocacy groups demand certain books get banned.

The ALA says for years, the average ban request targeted just one book, but that changed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of books in each challenge rose to an average of six per request in 2021 and seven last year.

Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles since 2016. Other challenged books include those about the experiences of people of color.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
File image
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking lower temperatures & increased rain/storm chances

Latest News

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs biological mother for first time in 42 years
A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a family...
Stolen at birth: Chilean-American meets birth mother
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on possible track toward US, forecasters say
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom