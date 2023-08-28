Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Six inmates charged after St. Louis jail guard taken hostage

Police say (top) Earnest Lyons, Paul Mondaine, Cleveland Washington, (bottom) Eric Williams,...
Police say (top) Earnest Lyons, Paul Mondaine, Cleveland Washington, (bottom) Eric Williams, Richard Bolden, and Anthony Newberry were charged after a guard at a St. Louis prison was taken hostage last week.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/KMOV)
By Matt Woods and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Six inmates at a St. Louis jail were charged after a guard at the jail was taken hostage.

KMOV reports the incident took place on the fourth floor of the St. Louis City Justice Center on Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Earnest Torran Lyons, Paul Montrell Mondaine, Cleveland Verdale Washington Jr., Anthony Donvanchio Newberry, and Eric Jordan Williams with the kidnapping.

Washington, Newberry, and another inmate, Richard Cornelius Bolden, were charged with damage to jail property.

Williams was also charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, and Mondaine was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege Williams ran up to the guard and punched him in the head from behind around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard fell to the ground and then Newberry also punched him, charges say. Williams and Newberry then pushed the guard into the shower area.

According to a probable cause statement, Newberry got the cell keys from the guard and unlocked all the cells in the pod and the adjoining pod, and dozens of inmates then began leaving their cells.

Mondaine and Lyons brought the guard from the shower to the tables in the middle of the pod, where they handcuffed the guard’s hands behind his back. Mondaine, Newberry and Washington placed leg shackles on the guard. After a few minutes, they moved him to another table closer to the center of the pod.

The probable cause statement says Newberry and Bolden threw an extension cord over TVs bolted to the ceiling and pulled it to bring them down two stories to the ground. Washington smashed the screen with an object to break it. The inmates disassembled the TVs and found broom and mop handles “to create a variety of weapons,” the statement says.

The statement says Mondaine got a weapon and held it to the guard, saying, “I’ll cut your throat if they come in here.”

The guard was held hostage in the pod for more than two hours.

Officials say the guard had been working at the jail for about five years. He suffered minor injuries. Two inmates also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to court documents, Newberry was being held at the jail on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping. Lyons was being held on charges of robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle.

Williams was being held on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and assault. Mondaine was being held on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a vehicle and assault.

Washington was being held on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bolden was being held on charges of attempted rape and probation violation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
File image
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting

Latest News

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission replaces lead lawyer
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville shootings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on