Stormy start to the last week of August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The stretch of 100-degree heat will come to an end today thanks to showers and thunderstorms. Highs will still be toasty in the mid-90s, and the humidity will remain very high. So heat indices will still rise to 105 degrees in many places.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

The highest coverage of showers and storms will be this afternoon and evening -- like most summertime days. The current forecast holds a 70% chance of rain today and a 50% chance tonight. Most of tonight’s activity comes before 1 a.m.

Additional showers and storms are likely tomorrow with a similar setup in place. The chance of rain tomorrow currently sits around 60% and is mostly for the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees.

With respect to today’s wet weather, there is a low-end chance of a few severe storms. The risk is mainly for some wind gusts of 50-60 mph in the strongest of storms. Tomorrow’s severe risk looks much lower.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today. The main threat is damaging wind gusts. (WSFA 12 News)

A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as what will eventually be Hurricane Idalia pushes by to our east. Given the latest forecast for Idalia it is unlikely we experience anything more than a slight breeze on Wednesday. The farther east in Alabama you live, the breezier Wednesday will end up being.

Beyond Wednesday things look quieter and not as humid. Most of us should get to enjoy a dry stretch beginning Thursday with only a small chance of showers and storms in South Alabama Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall early Wednesday along the Big Bend of Florida. (WSFA 12 News)

Those chances are sitting around 20% and will likely need to be refined as we get closer. For now I’d think most of the area stays dry starting Thursday. Just check back as the week progresses for the latest rain chances!

Temperatures will be more tolerable for the foreseeable future in the lower 90s. Some upper 80s are certainly possible as well. With the humidity coming down at least somewhat later this week, the heat indices will easily stay below 100 degrees beginning Wednesday!

No more 100-degree heat this week! (WSFA 12 News)

The nighttime temperatures will come down as well. Lows will drop into the lower 70s Wednesday night and beyond. Some upper 60s could certainly be in the mix as well!

