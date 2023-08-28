Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy man sentenced in federal court for Mail Fraud

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Today, United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of Jesse Morgan Hinson, 36, formerly of Troy, Alabama, to 51 months in prison for mail fraud.

Hinson previously pleaded guilty to the charge in April of this year. The Alabama Securities Commission provided valuable assistance in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

According to court documents, over a six-month period in 2022, Hinson engaged in two episodes of fraud during which he falsely represented himself as being wealthy. He claimed to have access to real estate opportunities and stated that he needed upfront funding to pursue those ventures.

In reality, Hinson had no significant assets and ultimately took the victims’ money, approximately $190,000 for his own use.

During the August 25, sentencing hearing, a federal judge also ordered that Hinson pay $124,028.80 in restitution to his victims.

The United States Secret Service and the Alabama Securities Commission investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen K. Moulton and J. Patrick Lamb, along with Special Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew O. Schiff and Amanda Senn of the Alabama Securities Commission prosecuted the case.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
Montgomery police say a 15-year-old male was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2023.
15-year-old killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Montgomery hotel early Saturday morning.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Montgomery hotel
File image
Adult dead, 2 minors injured in Selma shooting

Latest News

Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission replaces lead lawyer
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony says song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ has been weaponized after Republican debate
Tropical storm Idalia headed toward Florida landfall
Tropical Storm Idalia headed toward Florida landfall