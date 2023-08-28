Troy man sentenced in federal court for Mail Fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Today, United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of Jesse Morgan Hinson, 36, formerly of Troy, Alabama, to 51 months in prison for mail fraud.

Hinson previously pleaded guilty to the charge in April of this year. The Alabama Securities Commission provided valuable assistance in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

According to court documents, over a six-month period in 2022, Hinson engaged in two episodes of fraud during which he falsely represented himself as being wealthy. He claimed to have access to real estate opportunities and stated that he needed upfront funding to pursue those ventures.

In reality, Hinson had no significant assets and ultimately took the victims’ money, approximately $190,000 for his own use.

During the August 25, sentencing hearing, a federal judge also ordered that Hinson pay $124,028.80 in restitution to his victims.

The United States Secret Service and the Alabama Securities Commission investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen K. Moulton and J. Patrick Lamb, along with Special Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew O. Schiff and Amanda Senn of the Alabama Securities Commission prosecuted the case.

