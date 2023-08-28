Advertise
WSFA Anchor Sally Pitts set for another round of ‘Sally’s Adventures’

Sally's Adventures takes you across the state of Alabama!
Sally's Adventures takes you across the state of Alabama!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts is once again ditching the desk and hitting the road for another season of ‘Sally’s Adventures’!

She’s topped off her gas tank and merged onto the interstate for another adventure.

On Thursday, she’s reporting live from Alabama’s Gulf Coast in all the day’s afternoon and evening newscasts. Make sure you’re tuned in!

While you’re waiting, take a look back as some of her previous journeys!

