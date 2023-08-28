WSFA plans 2 ‘Day of Action’ events connected to poverty series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News launched our summer series ‘Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama’ with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.

That’s why we’re planning two Day of Action events in the coming weeks!

WSFA 12 News is partnering with River Region United Way and the City of Tuskegee for our Day of Action events, which will include ways for people to get in-person access to community poverty resources and help with some of the poverty-related issues facing their communities.

The free events will take place on Sep. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex and on Sept. 21 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex during the same timeframe.

WSFA SPECIAL SERIES Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama WSFA 12 News' multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.