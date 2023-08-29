Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought

Do you recognize either suspect? Call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two male suspects are being sought in connection to a Sunday evening armed robbery in Bullock County, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Bullock County sheriff’s deputies responded to the business, located in the 33000 block of Highway 82 in Midway, around 6:20 p.m.

Investigators say the unidentified suspects entered the business with firearms and demanded money, taking approximately $700 before fleeing on foot toward County Road 4.

Authorities have since released security video of the suspects in hopes someone can identify them. One suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and gray-in-color Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. The other was seen wearing a face mask, navy-in-color sweatshirt, black pants, and black-in-color Air Jordan Retro 6 shoes.

Both are being sough on felony second-degree robbery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which is offering a cash reward, at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Anonymous tips can be made through the P3-tips app.

MORE PHOTOS

Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Hate crime investigation opened after Montgomery neighborhood vandalized
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
Stormy start to the last week of August
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.
2 teens charged in Selma capital murder investigation
A former correctional officer with the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been indicted...
Former Montgomery County Jail correctional officer indicted on federal charges
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Bullock County armed robbery suspects captured on security video.
Security video shows 2 Bullock County armed robbery suspects