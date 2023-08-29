2 teens charged in Selma capital murder investigation

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.

Police responded to the 2800 Block of Citizens Parkway around 7 p.m. where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The unresponsive victim was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Authorities quickly arrested two suspects, boys ages 14 and 17. Both has since been charged with capital murder.

Neither the victim’s name nor a possible motive has been released.

The investigations is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to contact Selma Police at 334-874-2101.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.