2 teens charged in Selma capital murder investigation

Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.
Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.

Police responded to the 2800 Block of Citizens Parkway around 7 p.m. where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The unresponsive victim was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Authorities quickly arrested two suspects, boys ages 14 and 17. Both has since been charged with capital murder.

Neither the victim’s name nor a possible motive has been released.

The investigations is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to contact Selma Police at 334-874-2101.

