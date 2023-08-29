29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man already jailed on dozens of child sex charges, faces 29 additional counts.

Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said these new allegations involve a different victim from the previous charges.

His previous 56 charges came last year.

Hall said specifics of the cases are withheld because of their nature.

Lloyd’s bonds on all 85 charges total about $2.8 million.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.