Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Police release the call the suspected shooter's father made after the deadly rampage started....
The woman said she was shopping for art supplies with her daughter when she heard shots....
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
