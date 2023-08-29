Advertise
Alabama Forestry Commission warns against outdoor burning

The Alabama Forestry Commission is warning against outdoor burning.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission says the recent dry conditions and lack of rain have created an atmosphere favorable for wildfires. That’s why the commission wants people to hold off on any outdoor burning.

Assistant Division Director Balsie Butler said the number of recent wildfires has increased, and the current conditions can lead to fires spreading rapidly.

“Anything that you light right now is literally a tinderbox,” he said,

According to the commission, 36 wildfires burned about 129 acres statewide in the first two weeks of August. They report 89 wildfires burned just under 1,300 acres since Aug. 15.

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a fire danger advisory for Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Wilcox counties in the southwest region. Butler said they are very concerned as the drying trend works its way north.

While the commission discourages outdoor burning right now, those that do are advised to keep the fire contained, have a water hose nearby and stay with the fire until it is completely extinguished. You can tell by putting your hands in the ashes and it won’t feel warm.

