ALEA taking steps to ensure a safe Labor Day holiday weekend

ALEA taking steps to ensure everyone has a safe holiday weekend
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Labor Day holiday is September 4, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is preparing for crowded roads and waterways in advance.

The ALEA shared that the official holiday travel period begins on Friday, September 1, at 12:01 a.m. With more people on the roads ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor emphasized, “we want to remind everyone to plan ahead, allow yourself ample time to reach your destination and exercise considerate driving behavior towards other drivers and boaters.”

In preparation for the four-day holiday weekend, the agency has initiated a social media campaign to share safety reminders. The agency’s Highway Patrol Division also started their ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ national campaign on August 16. The campaign runs until September 4.

As part of the campaign, troopers are starting to have high-visibility enforcement and driver license checkpoints across the state. According to the agency, the goal is to get drunk drivers off the roads.

In addition to the national campaign to target drunk driving, ALEA is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ‘No DUI Friday’ campaign.

The Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, Colonel Jon Archer, said, “The Drive Sober and No DUI Friday campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and is a senseless decision that can dramatically change or even take a life in the blink of an eye.” He added, “We want everyone to understand that our top priority is to keep citizens safe by enforcing the state’s laws.”

In addition to monitoring holiday traffic conditions, ALEA is also keeping an eye on Hurricane Idalia. They said that they are preparing to help people leaving Florida to escape the storm.

