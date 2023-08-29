Advertise
Vote for week 1 Fever Athlete of the Week

The nominees for week 1's Fever Athlete of the Week have been announced.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team will announce three nominees for the Fever Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner. Watch the highlights, then click here to vote.

We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. newscast.

