Vote for week 1 Fever Athlete of the Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team will announce three nominees for the Fever Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner. Watch the highlights, then click here to vote.

We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.