MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County’s election center has released the final numbers for last week’s municipal elections.

The unofficial results from election night were all upheld, with Mayor Steven Reed and most City Council incumbents earning new terms. The only incumbent to lose her seat was District 4′s Audrey Billups-Graham. That seat is also up for the sole runoff on Oct. 3 between Kahlia Bell and Franetta DeLayne Riley.

Another notable incumbent is Charles Jinright. The longtime councilman barely re-won his eight term with just over 130 votes.

District 2′s and 7′s respective incumbents, Brantley Lyons and Clay McInnis, did not run.

The eldtino center eprots 40,340 ballots were cast out of 138,724 registered voters, giving a voter turnout of about 29%.

Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent Victorrus Felder 1,336 3.32 Barrett Gilbreath 15,640 38.84 Marcus S. McNeal 384 0.95 Steven Reed 22,906 56.89

City Council - District 2

Candidate Votes Percent Julie Turner Beard 2,524 57.65 Marquetta Johnson 822 18.78 Eric Satcher 218 4.98 Richard Williams 814 18.59

City Council - District 3

Candidate Votes Percent Marche’ Johnson 1,659 72.45 Patricia H. June 631 27.55

City Council - District 4

Candidate Votes Percent Kahlia Bell 1,398 30.71 Audrey Billups-Graham 1,238 27.19 Oscar Boykin Jr. 161 3.54 Terance “Watchdog” Dawson 426 9.36 Franetta DeLayne Riley 1,330 29.21

City Council - District 5

Candidate Votes Percent Cornelius “CC” Calhoun 3,080 75.16 Aundrey L. Ruffin 1,018 24.84

City Council - District 7

Candidate Votes Percent Ja’mel Brown 845 16.12 George Childress 165 3.15 Charles R. Dillihay 353 6.73 Andrew Szymanski 2,912 55.54 Christopher Turner 968 18.46

City Council - District 8

Candidate Votes Percent Terrell Anderson 433 9.55 Johnny Cotton 1,002 22.10 Glen O. Pruitt Jr. 3,099 68.35

City Council - District 9

Candidate Votes Percent Charles W. Jinright 2,793 51.22 Darlene Skier 2,660 48.78

