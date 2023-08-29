Advertise
Final numbers released for 2023 Montgomery municipal elections

Montgomery's municipal elections were held on Aug. 22, 2023.
Montgomery's municipal elections were held on Aug. 22, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County’s election center has released the final numbers for last week’s municipal elections.

The unofficial results from election night were all upheld, with Mayor Steven Reed and most City Council incumbents earning new terms. The only incumbent to lose her seat was District 4′s Audrey Billups-Graham. That seat is also up for the sole runoff on Oct. 3 between Kahlia Bell and Franetta DeLayne Riley.

Another notable incumbent is Charles Jinright. The longtime councilman barely re-won his eight term with just over 130 votes.

District 2′s and 7′s respective incumbents, Brantley Lyons and Clay McInnis, did not run.

The eldtino center eprots 40,340 ballots were cast out of 138,724 registered voters, giving a voter turnout of about 29%.

Mayor

CandidateVotesPercent
Victorrus Felder1,3363.32
Barrett Gilbreath15,64038.84
Marcus S. McNeal3840.95
Steven Reed22,90656.89

City Council - District 2

CandidateVotesPercent
Julie Turner Beard2,52457.65
Marquetta Johnson82218.78
Eric Satcher2184.98
Richard Williams81418.59

City Council - District 3

CandidateVotesPercent
Marche’ Johnson1,65972.45
Patricia H. June63127.55

City Council - District 4

CandidateVotesPercent
Kahlia Bell1,39830.71
Audrey Billups-Graham1,23827.19
Oscar Boykin Jr.1613.54
Terance “Watchdog” Dawson4269.36
Franetta DeLayne Riley1,33029.21

City Council - District 5

CandidateVotesPercent
Cornelius “CC” Calhoun3,08075.16
Aundrey L. Ruffin1,01824.84

City Council - District 7

CandidateVotesPercent
Ja’mel Brown84516.12
George Childress1653.15
Charles R. Dillihay3536.73
Andrew Szymanski2,91255.54
Christopher Turner96818.46

City Council - District 8

CandidateVotesPercent
Terrell Anderson4339.55
Johnny Cotton1,00222.10
Glen O. Pruitt Jr.3,09968.35

City Council - District 9

CandidateVotesPercent
Charles W. Jinright2,79351.22
Darlene Skier2,66048.78

