MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County’s election center has released the final numbers for last week’s municipal elections.
The unofficial results from election night were all upheld, with Mayor Steven Reed and most City Council incumbents earning new terms. The only incumbent to lose her seat was District 4′s Audrey Billups-Graham. That seat is also up for the sole runoff on Oct. 3 between Kahlia Bell and Franetta DeLayne Riley.
Another notable incumbent is Charles Jinright. The longtime councilman barely re-won his eight term with just over 130 votes.
District 2′s and 7′s respective incumbents, Brantley Lyons and Clay McInnis, did not run.
The eldtino center eprots 40,340 ballots were cast out of 138,724 registered voters, giving a voter turnout of about 29%.
Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Victorrus Felder
|1,336
|3.32
|Barrett Gilbreath
|15,640
|38.84
|Marcus S. McNeal
|384
|0.95
|Steven Reed
|22,906
|56.89
City Council - District 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Julie Turner Beard
|2,524
|57.65
|Marquetta Johnson
|822
|18.78
|Eric Satcher
|218
|4.98
|Richard Williams
|814
|18.59
City Council - District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Marche’ Johnson
|1,659
|72.45
|Patricia H. June
|631
|27.55
City Council - District 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Kahlia Bell
|1,398
|30.71
|Audrey Billups-Graham
|1,238
|27.19
|Oscar Boykin Jr.
|161
|3.54
|Terance “Watchdog” Dawson
|426
|9.36
|Franetta DeLayne Riley
|1,330
|29.21
City Council - District 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Cornelius “CC” Calhoun
|3,080
|75.16
|Aundrey L. Ruffin
|1,018
|24.84
City Council - District 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Ja’mel Brown
|845
|16.12
|George Childress
|165
|3.15
|Charles R. Dillihay
|353
|6.73
|Andrew Szymanski
|2,912
|55.54
|Christopher Turner
|968
|18.46
City Council - District 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Terrell Anderson
|433
|9.55
|Johnny Cotton
|1,002
|22.10
|Glen O. Pruitt Jr.
|3,099
|68.35
City Council - District 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Charles W. Jinright
|2,793
|51.22
|Darlene Skier
|2,660
|48.78
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.