Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Montgomery County Jail correctional officer indicted on federal charges

A former correctional officer with the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been indicted...
A former correctional officer with the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been indicted by a federal grand jury.(GRAY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former correctional officer with the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Alabama.

Mario Avery, 43, was the focus of a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison, bribery, and providing contraband to a federal inmate.

The indictment alleges Avery conspired with others to provide a federal inmate at the Montgomery County Jail with prohibited items, and that Avery allegedly accepted cash in return for smuggling contraband into the detention facility and providing the contraband to the inmate in November.

Avery was arrested Monday and is set for a Tuesday afternoon initial court appearance in federal court. If convicted on all counts, the former correctional officer could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

It’s unclear if the cases are related, but this is the third Montgomery County Detention Facility correctional officer charged in recent months.

In May, investigators arrested Darrell Alvin Coleman Jr., after an investigation found he was responsible for bringing contraband into the detention facility, specifically synthetic drugs.

In July, Timothy Bernard Summerlin was charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison and bribery of a public official.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Hate crime investigation opened after Montgomery neighborhood vandalized
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
Stormy start to the last week of August
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Selma police have arrested two teens in connection to a Monday evening homicide.
2 teens charged in Selma capital murder investigation
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Do you recognize either of these two Bullock County armed robbery suspects?
2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought
Bullock County armed robbery suspects captured on security video.
Security video shows 2 Bullock County armed robbery suspects