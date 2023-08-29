Advertise
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama running special recruitment promotion

Girl Scouts of America
Girl Scouts of America(Jackie Lucas | Jackie Lucas/Girl Scouts of Sout)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Back to school means back to Troop! It’s recruitment season for the Girl Scouts!

Through September 8, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is running a special promotion. All new members, both girls and volunteers, will receive 50% off their membership for one year.

At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up, and take the lead is never far away. Girl Scouts help discover the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) ™ in her and watch her shine again and again.

The Girl Scouts organization touts itself as the BEST leadership experience for girls. It’s girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported. According to the Girl Scouts, research shows that girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led environment where they’re encouraged to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just have fun being themselves.

Girls can join existing troops, or aspiring troop leaders are able to form their own. For more information on how to become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls 5-17 years old in 30 counties around the state.

