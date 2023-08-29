Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama running special recruitment promotion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Back to school means back to Troop! It’s recruitment season for the Girl Scouts!

Through September 8, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is running a special promotion. All new members, both girls and volunteers, will receive 50% off their membership for one year.

At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up, and take the lead is never far away. Girl Scouts help discover the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) ™ in her and watch her shine again and again.

The Girl Scouts organization touts itself as the BEST leadership experience for girls. It’s girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported. According to the Girl Scouts, research shows that girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led environment where they’re encouraged to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just have fun being themselves.

Girls can join existing troops, or aspiring troop leaders are able to form their own. For more information on how to become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls 5-17 years old in 30 counties around the state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.