Idalia not expected to significantly impact Alabama gas prices

AAA Alabama says it’s unlikely Tropical Storm Idalia will cause gas prices in Alabama to fluctuate much.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a potential for gas problems anytime a hurricane moves toward the United States, but AAA Alabama says it’s unlikely Tropical Storm Idalia will cause gas prices in Alabama to fluctuate much.

A lot of pipeline and oil and gas infrastructure sits along the Gulf Coast, but that is closer to Mississippi and Texas.

“If the storm comes into where they’ve been projecting it to come into, it’s less likely to have an impact on gas prices outside of the state of Florida,” said AAA Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram.

While Florida evacuations have the potential to slightly drive up demand in Alabama, AAA is optimistic gas prices will not rise too much, including during the Labor Day holiday.

While prices may stay steady, AAA recommends people planning a trip to Florida stay informed and perhaps reconsider.

“They’re already having significant problems in those areas after the storm anyway, and you don’t want to be down there and be in the way,” Ingram said.

Alabama families planning a trip to Disney World or Universal Studios for Labor Day should find an alternate route to avoid areas impacted by the storm, the Ingram said.

