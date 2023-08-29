Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Macon County Jail inmates to be moved due to water crisis

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to no running water in areas of Macon County, inmates in the jail are being moved to surrounding areas.

According to the Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, Sheriff Andre Brunson is working to successfully move inmates to surrounding counties. Currently, arrangements have been finalized to move all inmates from the Macon County Jail.

Lee also stated that the Macon County Water Authority has not given any indication as to when the water crisis will be resolved.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Hate crime investigation opened after Montgomery neighborhood vandalized
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
Stormy start to the last week of August
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Viewer video shows immediate, fiery aftermath of a Montgomery I-85 crash
Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler...
Scene Video/Photos: I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
Timothy David Lloyd, 37, of Dothan was accused of those new allegations involving Sexual Abuse...
29 new child sex charges brought against Dothan man