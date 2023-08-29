Macon County Jail inmates to be moved due to water crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to no running water in areas of Macon County, inmates in the jail are being moved to surrounding areas.

According to the Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, Sheriff Andre Brunson is working to successfully move inmates to surrounding counties. Currently, arrangements have been finalized to move all inmates from the Macon County Jail.

Lee also stated that the Macon County Water Authority has not given any indication as to when the water crisis will be resolved.

