Major crash causes I-85 to be shut down Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.

According to ALGO, a major crash at Exit 1 on I-85 southbound has closed all southbound lanes. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85 (WSFA 12 News)

MPD stated that the Perry St. bridge is unstable due to the vehicle fire. Drivers will need to seek an alternate route there as well.

Heavy black smoke is visible from a distance, and WSFA has sent crews to the scene. Check back for updates.

