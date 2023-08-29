Montgomery teacher returns from retirement to help her students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year marks Stephanie Scoggan’s 23rd year of teaching. A fitting number for the woman who, just like the basketball legend Michael Jordan, stepped away from the game twice before retiring for good.

”This school is family. This school makes it very difficult to leave,” she said.

This is Scoggan’s second time back on her “court” at Bear Exploration Center in Montgomery. She put in her first resignation in 2022 to spend more time with family. Then the principal called and asked her to fill-in for a sick teacher. That teacher, who was her colleague and friend, later died. Her two-week substitution turned into a long-term assignment. She finished out the year with the kindergartners.

She then put in her papers a second time to resign and spend time with her family. Her principal, Nina Williams, called again, saying they needed her help. Scoggan agreed for the last time. She said she wanted to finish what she started with the students she calls her “pandemic babies.” These are the fifth grade students she’s working with now who were in her second grade class in 2020.

“The teacher that I’m subbing for had a baby this summer and is on maternity leave. I agreed to come back this time because I taught some of these children during the pandemic and i didn’t get to see them, this really is kind of a nice way to finish it out,” she said.

“We are so thankful for Mrs. Scoggan, for all that she’s done for this school and this community,” Williams said.

With a third resignation letter submitted, Scoggan said this time will truly be her last. Once the other teacher returns from maternity leave, she said she’s heading on home.

Scoggan said she’s “answered the call from her Bear family” and now it’s time to spend some time with her family at home, with her husband, children and grandchildren.

“It’s going to be difficult to leave because this school really is a part of who I am,” she said, “But, in my spirit I know it’s time.”

