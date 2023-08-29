Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Naval helicopters, FEMA trucks arriving at Maxwell AFB staging area ahead of Idalia

Approximately 80 FEMA trucks arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, which hundreds...
Approximately 80 FEMA trucks arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, which hundreds more expected, in preparation for Hurricane Idalia response.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward Florida, hundreds of trucks packed with supplies aimed at the storm’s response are en route to Montgomery.

Maxwell Air Force Base is a staging ground for what is expected to be a convoy of more than 350 FEMA trucks. On Tuesday, more than 80 arrived at the central Alabama military installation.

HURRICANE IDALIA
Idalia chases Florida residents away from coast as forecasters warn of storm surge

In the coming days, those trucks will fan out to areas of Florida impacted by the major hurricane.

Additionally, about 40 NAVY helicopters have landed at MAFB in preparation for the storm response.

Approximately 40 NAVY helicopters have been moved to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery in...
Approximately 40 NAVY helicopters have been moved to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery in preparation for Hurricane Idalia response.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
On Monday, August 28, 2023, at about 8:05 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block...
2 in custody after woman shot in Montgomery Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery...
Montgomery police continue hate crime investigation of vandalized neighborhood
On/off shower and storm coverage, before drier days return ahead of Labor Day weekend!
Stormy start to the last week of August
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Tyler Sebree is live in the studio with details about a rare super blue moon that will be...
Super Blue Moon will be visible from Alabama
Person of interest in Montgomery homicide caught on CCTV
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation