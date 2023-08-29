Advertise
One dead, another injured in Houston County explosion

The explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a home shop along Quail Drive in the Hodgesville community about 6 p.m.
By Ken Curtis and WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died, and another suffered severe burns because of an explosion near Dothan Tuesday, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed.

That explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a home shop along Quail Drive in the Hodgesville community about 6 p.m.

One man’s body was found inside the building detached from the residence, while a medical crew life-flighted the other victim to an out-of-town burn center.

Valenza said an ongoing investigation involves multiple agencies, including state fire marshals.

He did not immediately identify the two victims.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a shop explosion and fire at a home in a rural area of Houston County, per emergency radio transmissions.

The fire reports are along or near Quail Drive, about five miles south of Dothan and near Eddins Road.

The extent of any injuries is not immediately known, but at least one person has been transported for treatment according to reports.

This article will be updated.

