Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking a person of interest in a homicide case from last week.

Police responded a shooting in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday. Victim Rickey Daniel, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now seeking an unidentified female for question in connection with the case. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured, Montgomery police ask that you contact them at 334-241-2651 or leave a tip through CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

CrimeSoppers is offering a reward for the successful identification of this person. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be anonymous.

The woman pictured is a person of interest and has not been identified as a suspect.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.